Gov. Seyi Makinde tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The governor revealed this in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Monday where he disclosed that he is asymptomatic.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result,” he tweeted. “It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

He also directed the former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, Prof Temitope Alonge, to be the Head of COVID-19 Task Force as he recovers.

According to him, “I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.”

Governor Makinde also urged the people of Oyo State to comply with instructions from the COVID-19 Task Force.

“Stay home, stay safe,” he urged Oyo residents.

He is the third governor in the country to test positive for coronavirus.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, had both tested positive for the virus.