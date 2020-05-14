Gov. Udom shuts down livestock markets in Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel has ordered the immediate shutdown of all livestock markets in Akwa Ibom state, for the rest of May 2020.

This is according to a statement by Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the secretary to the state government.

“By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock – goats, cows and rams, will be allowed into the state until further notice. Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shut down,” the statement partly read.

Dr Ekuwem further stated that security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance, stressing that defaulters would be prosecuted.