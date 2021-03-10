Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Okwor as Water Corporation MD

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Engr. Onyeka Martins Okwor as the Managing Director of the State Water Corporation, with effect from yesterday.

Announcing the appointment, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the decision was the outcome of the recent rigorous interview process conducted by UK Department for International Development (DFID) Consultants and Water Engineering Experts, for 16 candidates who applied for the post of Managing Director of the Corporation.

The SSG said Okwor, an indigene of Ikem in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, and an engineer by training, with over 30 years of experience in the management of projects in water, sanitation, environment and power, scored the highest points in the interview.

Prof. Ortuanya added that Engr. Okwor served as Managing Director of SATEC Nigeria, a subsidiary of SATEC UK, an international water sanitation group, for 10 years.

He further stated that the new Managing Director of Enugu State Water Corporation, until his appointment, was the Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Belform Nigeria Limited, an indigenous company with multiple interests in engineering, environmental and agricultural services.