Gov. Ugwuanyi breaks 13-year jinx of non-certification of ESCET graduands

…honours governor as first Fellow of the College

…asks over 10,000 graduands to come for collection of certificates

The Governing Council and Management of the Enugu State College of Education (Technical) – ESCET, have expressed their immense gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his passion, commitment and numerous interventions towards the growth and development of the College.

Speaking when she led members of the Governing Council, Management and academic staff of the College to formally present to Gov. Ugwuanyi an Award of Fellow of Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu (FESCET), the Chairman of the Council, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Akuabata Njeze, stressed that the governor’s support to the institution was “unprecedented”.

Amb. Njeze stated that the school, prior to the inception of the present administration in 2015, was confronted with the challenge of non-accreditation of courses for over a decade, which resulted to non-issuance of certificates to the College graduands and threatened the existence of the College as a tertiary institution.

The Council Chairman disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration gave the College financial support when the institution sought the state government’s assistance to meet the requirements of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Universities Commission (NUC) in order to obtain accreditation.

“I make bold to state that today, we have full accreditation in all our courses both at NCE level with NCCE and Degree level with NUC in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka”, Amb. Njeze said.

She further disclosed that the governor’s interventions ensured that the College was able to successfully hold its first ever consolidated convocation ceremony (2009-2020) in October this year (10 years backlog of convocation of the College).

The Council Chairman therefore informed Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are here today with your kind approval to conclude the ceremony, which will not be concluded without His Excellency’s participation”.

Amb. Njeze also thanked the governor for the ongoing construction of a Computer Based Test Centre (CBT) holding Hall with a seating capacity for 250 students, which she said, was 95 percent completed.

She equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the “construction of first modern students’ hostel since the College was created out of IMT, Enugu”, as well as “prompt and regular release of monthly subventions to the College”, among others.

Also speaking, the Provost of the College, Dr. Osondu Eze, while commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s remarkable support, told the governor that “it is unprecedented that for the past 13 years of the establishment of this College, you are the only governor that gave us the approval to do convocation and start issuing certificates to graduands”.

Pointing out that “the era of no certificate is gone” as “we have more than 10,000 certificates waiting for graduands to come and collect”, the Provost called on those who passed through the College and have obtained clearance to come for collection of certificates.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked God and the College for the honour and reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to change the school’s narrative, notwithstanding the fact that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges bordering on the economy and security, have reset and affected programmes of government at all levels.