Gov. Ugwuanyi deserves second term like his predecessors, says Nwodo

The former Governor of old Enugu State and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has reiterated his support and that of the people of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area for the re-election bid of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the forthcoming general election.

Dr. Nwodo who is also the former National Chairman of the PDP, maintained that “Gov. Ugwuanyi deserves unbroken two terms in office just like his predecessors from Enugu East and Enugu West Senatorial Districts”.

Speaking during the inauguration of “Gburugburu Campaign Council, Igbo-Etiti LGA Chapter” held at Ogbede, the council’s headquarters, Dr. Nwodo, who serves as the Chairman, stated that the massive infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts of Enugu State, the prevailing atmosphere of peace and security of lives and property in the State, and above all, the governor’s praise-worthy disposition in putting the welfare of the state workers in the front burner, are eloquent testimonies to his outstanding performance.

He added Gov. Ugwuanyi has given a credible account of his stewardship and called on the people of Enugu State to vote massively for him in the forthcoming governorship election in March this year, for the state to continue to thrive on the path of peace and good governance.

Earlier, the Director-General of the LG campaign organization, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, while inaugurating the Council on behalf of the governor, explained that the functions of the Campaign Council was to advise on campaign direction and strategies; propagate and market the achievements and other selling points of the governor; mobilize all the Party faithful and voters in every ward and polling booth to work for his victory, among others.

According to him, “we require to take the Enugu State PDP agenda of transformation to a successful conclusion for the benefits of the present and future generations”.

The Director-General,who is also the DG of the South East Governors Forum, disclosed that “the structures are well set out as a winning machine for other candidates of the PDP”.

In his speech, the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Malachy Agbo, thanked the people of the council area for the unprecedented love they have for Gov. Ugwuanyi, urging them to come out en mass to cast their votes in favour of all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Eucharia Offor, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a God-fearing leader who believes in “the character of balance in the management of the state’s lean resources”.

A member representing Igbo-Etiti East in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ezenta Ezeani also described the governor as a pacesetter, pointing out that “he is a leader we can trust”.

Other dignitaries at the occasion also paid glowing tributes to the landmark achievements of the governor in the last three and half years.

In his vote of thanks, the Director of Administration of the campaign organization, Hon. Dr. Malachy Ugwu, appreciated “the critical mass of Igbo-Etiti leaders who turned out in their numbers to say to Gov. Ugwuanyi well done, we are solidly behind you”.

Also in attendance were the Honorable Member representing Igbo-Etiti and Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, Princess Stella Ngwu; the LGA Chairman of Party, Barr. Mrs Nkechi Ugwuoju; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Rtd General Fred Eze; the Chairman of Enugu State Urban Renewal Committee, Chief (Arc.) Chris Offor, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of transport, Hon. Ogbons Idike, among others