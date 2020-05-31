Gov. Ugwuanyi directs immediate fixing of potholes, traffic lights, asphalting of Agbani dual carriageway 

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and its contractors to immediately commence remedial works on all emerging potholes on roads in the state, in line with his administration’s sustained zero tolerance for potholes and commitment to maintenance of existing infrastructure.

The governor also directed the works and infrastructure ministry to commence procurement for the asphalt overlay of Agbani Road dual carriageway, from the Nigerian Police College, to Gariki in Enugu South Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Gov. Ugwuanyi further directed the Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (REB) “to as a matter of urgency resume work on the repair and rehabilitation of all traffic lights in Enugu metropolis to ensure full functionality”.

This came as the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Mr. Chukwuemelie Lambert Agu, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the construction and inauguration of the 13-kilometre Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike- Adoration Pilgrimage Centre –Orie Emene road, which cut across the thick forest of Umuchigbo community, in Enugu East Local Government Area, where one of the corporation’s biggest low cost housing estate is located.

The Commissioner for Information, Aroh, in his statement recalled that the State Executive Council (EXCO) had earlier approved the above repair works which were put on hold because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.

According to the commissioner, the governor instructed that all agencies and contractors involved in the execution of the listed projects should ensure strict compliance with the regulations and protocol as advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for the containment of the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking further on the Abakpa-Emene link road, ESHDC’s Chief Executive Officer disclosed that the road has opened up the Harmony Estate for rapid development.

Agu added that the socio-economic value of the estate has appreciated, stressing that “this is a welcome development towards our vision to provide and encourage proliferation of affordable housing for the people of Enugu State”.

He, therefore, called on the public, especially allottees in the Harmony Estate, to take advantage of the recent massive road project in the area, by the Enugu State government, to develop their property to encourage the governor’s sound vision for the state.