Gov. Ugwuanyi empowers 200 traders at monthly raffle draw

There was excitement in Enugu State on Monday as 200 lucky traders emerged winners of the 5th raffle draw of the second phase of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme conducted simultaneously across the 54 registered markets in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in February 2017 launched a monthly empowerment scheme for genuine traders in the state to assist them grow their various businesses for all round economic growth. One thousand two hundred (1200) traders won N50,000 each accordingly for the year under review.

Following the successful conclusion of the first phase, the state government in March this year re-launched the widely cherished scheme with a bumper package that was double the initial amount.

Consequently, the amount earmarked for the scheme was increased from N60 million annually to N120 million, while the number of beneficiaries was also raised from 100 per month to 200. The number of participating markets was equally expanded from 37 to 54, to give more traders, especially those in the rural areas, better chances of participation.

Participating at the 5th draw held at Afor Iwollo Market in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Gov. Ugwuanyi said that the event marked “yet another milestone in our quest to empower traders in Enugu State”.

The governor stated that the 2,400 traders who are expected to win in the scheme at the end of the 12 months’ duration, cut across all traders living in the state, irrespective of their origin, religion and ethnicity. He added that the winners are expected to use the N50,000 they will each receive, “to promote their various businesses and help promote all round economic growth in the state”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that the repackaged scheme took place simultaneously in all the 54 participating markets in the state and produced 200 winners each of whom will receive the sum of N50,000, adding that only genuine traders who are present and participated in the draw will have the opportunity to win.

He therefore, reiterated his administration “unwavering commitment” to improving the standard of living of the people and to ensure that more opportunities for growth and rapid development are extended to every corner and to every class of the society.

While congratulating the excited traders who won in the 54 participating markets, the governor urged them to use the money judiciously and for purposes that will ensure the full realization of the objectives of the scheme.