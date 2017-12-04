Gov. Ugwuanyi flags off construction of 4 additional rural roads …releases funds for five new fire stations

In keeping with his administration’s drive to open up more rural areas to enhance the well-being of the people of his state, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has flagged off construction of four additional rural roads in the state.

About 10km distance would be covered in this latest set of roads awarded for construction and they will cost the government nearly N1billion.

In the same vein, the state Executive Council has approved the construction of five fire stations in five council areas of the state in furtherance of the desire of the Ugwuanyi administration to save lives and property.

Already, work has commenced on the four roads which include Obollo Eke Junction-Agala-Okpaligbo Junction, Ohom Orba-Amajioka-Umuikeoha-Agu Orba, and Okpu Agu Orba Road both in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

Others include Ogurute-Mkpamute-Igogoro-Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja Road (phase 1), Ogurute-Umuogbo Ulo-Isiugwu-Umuopu-Ette Road (phase 1), in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

These came on the heels of many other road projects awarded for reconstruction within Enugu metropolis and flagoff ceremonies performed about a fortnight ago, and these are in line with the promise the governor recently made to the people of the state that the current dry season window would witness massive work on infrastructure upgrade across the state.

Also, the state Executive Council has approved release of fund for the construction of fire stations in Udi, Udenu, Nkanu West, Oji River and Igbo-Eze North Local Government Areas of the state to contain fire outbreaks.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony at Igbo- Eze North Local Government Area, the governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, an engineer, said that it is the cardinal objective of this administration to reach the rural areas and extend access to the locals through construction of quality roads and provision of other basic infrastructures in the rural areas.

He said the state government has worked out the template for the contracts and has fully mobilized contractors to sites, adding that there is clear weather window for construction to guarantee speedy completion of the projects.

He further stated that “the roads are standard single-carriage roads that would traverse our communities to provide access, mobility and economic value”, assuring that his ministry would ensure that every contract would be executed in line with the specifications.

While shedding light on the construction of fire stations in the five local government councils, Engr. Nnaji said, “His Excellency the governor has approved the construction of modern-facility fire stations in 9th Mile, Igbo-Eze North, Oji River, Orba and Agbani.

“As we speak now, funds have been released to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the construction of these stations with immediate effect.

“Our governor, right from the time he was in the House of the Representatives has had the interest of the people at heart, so we should continue to pray for his administration to ensure the continuity of the dividends of democracy being enjoyed in the state today,” he said.

Some stakeholders and political leaders who witnessed the flag-off ceremonies expressed their appreciation for the projects and applauded the governor for being a symbol of good governance in the entire country.

Engr. Nnaji earlier led the government functionaries to monitor the rehabilitation of Ebenyi Bridge in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state with the contractor assuring that the multi-million naira project would be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

It could be recalled that the Enugu State Government recently approved the sum of N1.5b for the rehabilitation of 14 urban and rural roads.