Gov. Ugwuanyi hails IGP Abubakar for additional Police Area Command in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed the immense gratitude of his administration to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, for approving the permanent site of the Police Area Command Headquarters, Orba, in Udenu Local Government Area of the state, to enhance the security of the area and its jurisdiction.

Speaking when he inaugurated the Police Area Command Headquarters, Orba, on Thursday, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who disclosed that his administration diligently funded the permanent site project, to its present state, acknowledged the former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, now Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, AIG Danmallam Mohammed, “for the traction he gave to this project”.

The governor also appreciated the present State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, “for all his support and encouragement for the project”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that the Police Area Command, Orba was created out of Nsukka Police Area Command on December 5, 2017, by the then Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, to cater for the policing needs of Igbo-Eze North, Udenu, Isi-Uzo, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Areas, as well as Nsukka East Development Centre, which is part of Nsukka LGA.

He stated that the increasing number of Police Officers and Men of the Command made it imperative for the provision of adequate permanent site for the Police Area Command, Orba, adding that, consequently, the great people of Ohom Orba donated about three hectares of land, hitherto given to the former Police Mounted Troops Command in the immediate post-civil war period, for the all-important project.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who expressed delight at the actualization of the permanent site of the Police Area Command Headquarters in Orba, expressed optimism that the feat will change the security narrative within its area of jurisdiction.

While also commending the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Edwin Ogbeghagha, for his pioneering role as the first Area Commander, the governor also appreciated “the great visionary people of Ohom Orba for willingly donating their valued land for the development of Police Area Command Headquarters, Orba, without seeking compensation”.

According to the governor, “My gratitude also goes to the President General, Orba-Udu General Assembly, Mr. Charles Mba, Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Local Government Service Commission and his entire Executive Committee members for coordinating and mobilizing local support for this project”.

In his brief remark, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdurrahman, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a pillar of all pillars, an exceptional leader and a security-friendly governor”, applauded his sound vision for Enugu State and his firm commitment to security of lives and property.

The CP therefore prayed for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s success in his responsibilities, disclosing that the governor has accepted to bring more infrastructures in the new Police Area Command, for enhanced efficient service delivery.

Other speakers at the event, such as the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah, the Area Commander, ACP Ogbeghagha, and the President General, Orba-Udu General Assembly, Mr. Mba, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing the needed support to all security agencies in the state, stressing that his administration’s contributions towards the successful realization of the new Police Area Command, Orba, aimed at enhancing the security architecture of its area of jurisdiction and beyond, were commendable.