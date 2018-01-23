Gov. Ugwuanyi has wiped away our tears, says University VC

…as governor flags off 10km road construction

The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a Messiah sent by God to wipe away the tears of the University and the people of the host communities through the commencement of the construction of the 10-kilometer Ugwuomu-Nkwubor-Godfrey Okoye University road.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the road by Gov. Ugwuanyi, Prof. Anieke expressed gratitude to the governor for coming to the rescue of the university and the people of the area through the intervention on the deplorable road. Godfrey Okoye University is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

The Vice Chancellor regretted that all efforts by the university and the people of the communities to get previous governments to construct the road yielded no result “until the Messiah arrived”.

“Among all the politicians in Enugu, only one person got the heart to do this road and you are the person, Your Excellency. I thank you. You have wiped away the tears of Godfrey Okoye University. You have wiped away the tears of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“You have wiped away the tears of Reverend Sisters and Fathers, Ugwuomu and Nkwubor communities; Caritas University, Emene community and all the surrounding communities.

“This road will be the greatest blessing of your life. Anything you ask God, you will get it”, the Vice Chancellor, who is also a priest prayed.

He also promised the governor that he will continue to offer prayers for his landslide victory in the forthcoming election.

Flagging off the road, Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that the action of the government was in response to a formal request from the authorities of the university to assist them improve infrastructural development in the school and its environs.

The governor added that it was also in keeping with the rural development policy of his administration, stating that the road, when completed, will help to open up the agrarian communities and stimulate rapid economic development of the area in particular and Enugu East local government area in general.

Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s commitment to “the continuous improvement of the state’s education sector, particularly, through the provision of necessary infrastructure, equipment and logistical support to educational institutions at all levels”.

He, therefore, pledged continued partnership and cooperation with the university and similar institutions in the state, to ensure the realization of the common visions and objectives in the education sector, “for the benefit of our children and the society at large”

Earlier in their remarks, the Executive Chairman of Enugu East L.G.A, Hon. Alex Ugwu; the traditional ruler of the Mgbulu Anyuli kingdom, HRH Igwe Mike Ogbuchi; the University’s Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Prof Bartho Okolo and Chairman of Juhel Pharmaceutical Company, Ifeanyi Okoye, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his intervention on the road through partnership with the university authorities.