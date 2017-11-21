Gov. Ugwuanyi mourns ex-VP, Alex Ekwueme, says ‘a statesman has fallen’

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has described late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as an elder statesman with an abiding love for country and humanity.

Dr. Ekwueme died in a London Hospital on Sunday, aged 85.

In a statement on Monday, Gov. Ugwuanyi said that he received the news of Dr. Ekwueme’s death “with deep sadness and consider it a huge loss not only to his family but to the entire country.”

The governor said Dr. Ekwueme’s death “signals yet another depletion in the dwindling ranks of elder statesmen”.

“We mourn with his family and, on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State, offer them our deepest condolences and express our gratitude for their gift of this icon of democracy”, the statement added.