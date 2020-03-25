Gov. Ugwuanyi moves to safeguard Enugu State from COVID-19 pandemic

*Shuts down all educational institutions in the state

While noting that “this is a trying time in our world, nation and state”, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the state government in the past weeks has taken proactive safety measures to contain the Coronavirus disease pandemic, through the release of N330 million for strengthening the Coronavirus disease pandemic; strengthening of the State Emergency Operations Centre led by the State Ministry of Health; establishment of a Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team comprising representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies including local and international partners such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Full text of the address below:

SPECIAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, THE GOVERNOR OF ENUGU STATE ON MEASURES TAKEN BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE (COVID 19) PANDEMIC

My good people of Enugu State, good afternoon.

This is a trying time in our World, Nation and State. In the wake of the Corona Virus Disease pandemic, a lot has happened.

Nations in the world have taken stern steps to contain this ravaging public health challenge. Our Nation, Nigeria, is not an exception.

We salute the leadership and courage of Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the National Presidential Task Force on Corona Virus Disease in dealing with this global emergency in Nigeria.

In Enugu State, consistent with our commitment to provision of healthcare and preservation of the sanctity of human life, we have in the past weeks taken proactive safety measures to contain the Corona Virus Disease pandemic.

These measures include the following:

Strengthening the State Emergency Operations Centre led by the State Ministry of Health.

The establishment of a Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team comprising representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies including local and international partners such as Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) , United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The release of N330,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and Thirty Million Naira) only, for strengthening the Corona Virus Disease Preparedness and Response. Out of this sum, N150,000,000.00(one hundred and fifty million naira) only, is dedicated to purchase of additional Ambulances and Incident vehicles; Personal Protective Equipment; upgrade of State Infectious Diseases Isolation Centre; training of Health Workers; advocacy and public enlightenment. The sum of N80,000,000.00 (Eighty Million Naira) only, is for restocking of the State Drug Revolving Scheme while the remaining N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) only, is provisioned for unforeseen public health challenges.

In view of the escalating threat of the Corona Virus Disease pandemic, I, in consultation with the State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, Security Agencies and other relevant stakeholders now order the following additional safety measures with immediate effect:

Closure of all educational institutions in the State.

All Public Officers/Civil Servants to work from home till further notice except the following:

Health Workers;

Forest Guards;

Neighbourhood Watch Personnel;

Water Corporation staff;

Waste management operatives;

Staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency;

Fire fighters; and

All those involved in other essential services.

Suspension of all cultural and social gatherings including the following:

Marriage ceremonies;

Burial ceremonies;

Masquerade festivals;

Drinking bars;

Night Clubs; and

all group Sporting and Recreational activities.

The Social distancing protocol as advised by Nigerian Center for Disease Control should be observed during public religious worship as well as in Restaurants and Eateries.

All local Government Council Chairmen are hereby directed to mobilise their Environmental and Community Health Workers to sustain the ongoing public enlightenment on protocol for prevention of Corona Virus Disease transmission in our markets and Parks.

All public transport operators in the state are to observe the following rules on passenger conveyance in each instance:

Keke – not more than two (2) passengers.

Commuter Buses – not more than two (2) passengers per seat

City Cab – not more than 3 passengers.

All public places to observe high level of hygiene by use of sanitizers and frequent hand washing as earlier advised by Enugu State Ministry of Health. The law enforcement Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the above stated measures.

Residents are advised to make provisions for basic needs while we await further advice from the State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team. Government will continue to update our people as the need arises.

I commend the efforts of our Health Care Providers for their commitment and dedication to duty as well as resilience in this challenging time.

Ndi Enugu, while I regret the inconveniences that the above measures will inevitably occasion for our people, I enjoin everyone to make these necessary sacrifices to protect ourselves and the future of our world. It is my conviction that the abiding Grace of the most merciful God will see us through this time.

Enugu State is in the Hands of God, and in all we do, we give God due Glory, Honour and Adoration.

Thank you and God bless.

Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor, Enugu State

24/03/2020