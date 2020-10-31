Gov. Ugwuanyi, Nwodo, Zik’s wife, other Igbo leaders, youths visit school bus accident victims in UNTH

…as governor offers to pay medical bills

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, led prominent Igbo leaders to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla, to empathize with the students of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu Local Government Area and other victims, who were involved in a recent road accident.

The accident occurred when a truck belonging to a construction firm rammed into the school bus.

Those who accompanied the governor included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu; Member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu.

Others were the wife of the former Premier of the Eastern Region and Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof Uche Azikiwe; leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), former Minister of Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, Enugu State youth and student leaders, among others.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who wished the school children and other victims quick recovery, consoled the parents of the kids to have faith in God as his administration will do anything possible to ensure that they fully recover.

The governor therefore announced that the state government will take care of all their medical bills to any level and urged the management of the hospital to give the victims adequate medical attention.

Gov. Ugwuanyi had earlier expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families of the school children, who died and sustained injuries in a fatal road accident.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Gov. Ugwuanyi who received with sadness the news of the unfortunate accident, also commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Reverend John Okoye, the Chairman and good people of Awgu LGA, over the tragic incident.

Aroh disclosed that the governor assured the good people of the Awgu LGA of the solidarity and support of the state government and directed the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu E. Obi and the council chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo to take all appropriate and necessary actions regarding the incident.

Other personalities who accompanied Gov. Ugwuanyi to the hospital were the Chief Whip of Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh, the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, the founding Director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, etc.