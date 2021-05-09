Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to youth welfare

May 9, 2021 0

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to youth development.

He gave this assurance at an annual employability and entrepreneurship summit hosted by a renowned entrepreneur, Ephraim Okenwa, at the Base Event Centre, Enugu.

The governor said he would stop at nothing in investing on programmes that would promote youth welfare, and stressed that his administration had since inception in 2015 provided conducive atmosphere for youths of the state to grow.

The highlight of the summit was the launch of Okenwa’s book entitled: Think Global, which mentors young persons in different spheres of life, from ICT, agriculture, real estate to auto-mechanics, among others.

