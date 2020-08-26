Gov. Ugwuanyi rewards woman for returning N13m to bank

In appreciation of the outstanding and exemplary honesty she displayed in returning the sum of thirteen million, nine hundred and forty six thousand, four hundred naira (N13,946,400.00) mistakenly paid into her account, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, rewarded Mrs. Josephine Nchetaka Chukwujama-Eze, with a cash of one million naira.

The cash reward was announced by the State Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, after a closed-door meeting with the woman in her office.

Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze, a teacher with a mission school in Enugu, is married to Barr. Chukwujama Eze, an indigene of Enugu Ezike, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Speaking after the meeting, Hon. Nnaji, who presented the cash to Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze, on behalf of the governor, commended her for being a good ambassador of Enugu State, stressing that “this is the kind of culture we are inculcating in all our women, men, young boys and girls”.

The Commissioner maintained that the woman’s action has earned the women of Enugu State much respect, calling on the public emulate her exemplary honesty.

“What we are witnessing today is heartwarming and thought provoking. It is something memorable and substantial. This is a woman, Mrs. Josephine Chukwujama-Eze, who to the greatest chagrin of so many people had the sum of N13,946,400.00, mistakenly credited to her Bank Account. And immediately she saw it, she quickly alerted her husband and they went to the bank and returned the money to the rightful owner.

“We all know that times are hard these days, especially with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It is not that she is very comfortable; she is a teacher in a mission school and look at what she has done. This is a real character and Enugu State Government wants to appreciate her for what she has done. His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed that she should be rewarded with the sum of one million naira”, Nnaji said.

Responding, Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the reward, saying: “I so much appreciate this”.

According to her, “I was just being my normal self. I never knew that what I was doing will get to this extent. I did what I feel I should do. I did this just to clear my conscience. Thank you, the Honourable Commissioner for Gender Affairs. Please extend my greatest thanks to His Excellency, our dear Governor”.

Also in his appreciation, the woman’s husband, Barr. Eze, ascribed his wife’s display of honesty to family upbringing and the cultural value of Enugu State and the entire Igbos, pointing out that “it is a demonstration that in Nigeria, there are a lot of good people out there”

His words: “What we have witnessed today is a life experience which didn’t come by accident. It is a function of family upbringing. We sincerely thank His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for this recognition. Nigeria is redeemable; Nigerians are good people and I am proud to say this”.