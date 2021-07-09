Gov. Ugwuanyi takes further steps to tackle security challenges in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors with Heads of Security Agencies in the state, at the Government House, in Enugu.

The meeting which lasted for three hours was prompted by security challenges in the state in particular and the country in general.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, immediately after the closed-door meeting, proceeded with the security chiefs to some forests and escape routes used by the gunmen across four local government areas in the state.

While on the tour, the governor and Heads of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Police and Department State Services (DSS) in the state took far reaching decisions aimed at tackling the challenges squarely.

Gov. Ugwuanyi and the security chiefs were accompanied to locations by the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Engr. Abel Nwobodo and the member representing Nkanu West Constituency, Rt. Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu.