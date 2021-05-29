Gov. Umahi dissolves Ebonyi Executive Council

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday dissolved the state Executive Council after its enlarged meeting at the Government House, Abakiliki.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting.

Ugbala said the dissolution was to allow the government appraise the performances of the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“The dissolution was also to strengthen capacity building in the various MDAs,” he said.

The SSG said the dissolution, which would be in two phases, did not affect the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Religion and Welfare Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali.

“All other commissioners, SSAs and SAs are presently affected by the dissolution, while 17 others are listed in the second phase of the dissolution.

“The executive members listed in the second phase include the SSG, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Finance, Commissioner for Information and SSA to the Governor on Investment.

“The Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development, SA Deputy Governor’s Office, SA on Road Maintenance, Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession, Head of Service and the Commissioner for Works and Transport, are also in the second phase.

“The SA on capital city, SSA on Finance, SA on Park Development, acting Commissioner for Housing Development, SA Media, SSA Medical and all Personal Assistants to the Governor are also in this category,” Ugbala said.

He said the dissolution was done in phases to guide the government in taking appropriate decisions for effective governance.

“The dissolution does not affect the chances of the former EXCO members from being re-nominated but the governor wants the best for the state at all times,” he said.

Also, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Cletus Ofoke, said the council before its dissolution, resolved to send a bill to the House of Assembly for the inauguration of a state audit board.

“The board will coordinate the activities of the state audit and act as a watchdog over all auditing activities in the state.

“The council also directed my office to review and evaluate ways of checking fake news, which has eaten deep into the state’s fabrics,” Ofoke said.