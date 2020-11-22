Gov. Umahi sacks Ebonyi State boards, commissions

Governor David Umahi has sacked untenured boards and commissions in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the dissolution of the boards and commissions by the governor was in a bid to reposition government.

He said the governor carried out the action in an effort to promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery.

“In the effort of Ebonyi State Government to reposition the government, promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has approved the immediate dissolution of all boards and commissions that are not tenured by law.

“Sequel to this, all the former officials affected by this announcement are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday, November,23, the statement read.

The dissolution came barely 24 hours after the state governor sacked most political appointees from the Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

?gbala had on Friday announced their sack in another statement.

He said the sack of the appointees was due to the governor’s avowed determination to allow greater participation in governance.

Those affected by the sack included Co-ordinators, Executive Assistants, Senior Technical Assistants, Technical Assistants, Liaison Officers and Management Committee Members of Development Centres in the council.

Their sack was announced while most of them were at the council headquarters, attending a stakeholders’ meeting called by the chairman of the council, Clement Odah.

At the meeting, they backed the decision of Governor David Umahi to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They stakeholders also made their position known at a meeting held in the council headquarters, Ezzamgbo, He said they were solidly behind Governor Umahi, adding that the people of the council were 99.9% APC.

Odah said the people of the council had benefitted heavily from Umahi’s administration, assuring that they were fully with him.

According to him, on moral ground, none of them is entitled to take a different direction other than the direction of the governor.