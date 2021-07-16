Gov. Uzodinma meets Imo stakeholders Saturday

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will on Saturday meet with stakeholders to update them on developments in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, in a statement on Thursday said the meeting would hold in Owerri.

Emelumba said those invited were political leaders across party lines, religious leaders and traditional rulers, adding that the governor would use the occasion to brief the stakeholders on efforts made by his administration to restore peace as well as initiatives aimed at sustaining the peace.

He said, “Since the security breaches in the state, it is only natural for the governor to update the people on what he is doing. In spite of the security crisis, the governor has been focused on delivering democracy dividends to the people.”