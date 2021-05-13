Gov. Uzodinma sacks 20 commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, sacked 20 out of his 28 commissioners.

Uzodinma had earlier alleged that some of his appointees were moles sabotaging his administration.

The governor during his cabinet reshuffling appointed new Commissioners for the Finance and Health ministries.

Uzodinma in a statement released by Nwachuku Oguwike, his Chief Press Secretary, said he wishes the affected appointees well in their future endeavours.

He listed the eight commissioners not affected by the announcement to include; the ministries of Health, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Information and Strategy, Woman Affairs, Works, Finance and Technology.

“The Governor has relieved 20 commissioners of his cabinet of their duties leaving only eight persons behind.

“The reason behind the new development is to infuse new blood and add more value to the governance system of the state.