Gov. Uzodinma sacks Imo Accountant-General

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has sacked the Accountant-General of the state, Donald Igbo.

The governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said the governor had appointed, Obieze Chukwukama as the new AG of the state.

The statement said, “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has appointed Mr Obieze Valentine Chukwukama as the new Accountant-General of the state.

“Chukwukama takes over from Mr Donald Igbo and the appointment is with immediate effect according to a letter from the Office of the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr Irene Chima.

“The letter dated March 30, 2020, partly read, “I am directed to inform you that His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, has approved the appointment of Obieze Valentine Chukwukama as the new Accountant-General of Imo State. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

“You are, therefore, requested to stop any further transaction with the former Accountant-General, Mr Donald Igbo, and to this effect, all the necessary changes in respect to the accounts of the Imo State Government with you.”