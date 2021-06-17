Gov. Uzodinma seeks new state in South-East

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has called for the creation of an additional state in the South-East.

Uzodinma made the call delivering an address at the southeast Zonal public hearing of the House of Representatives on the review of the Nigerian Constitution.

”Ndiigbo will begin to see equity in action when an amended constitution births a sixth state in the southeast.

“The Igbo people seek a constitutional guarantee of their inalienable rights as citizens. A sixth state will go a long way in assuaging the acclaimed marginalization,” he said.

The governor reiterated that the Igbo people believe in ”One Nigeria.

“I call on all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the public hearing to present what they think is necessary for our constitution to be called the people’s constitution,” he said.

He commended the committee for going ahead to hold the event in view of the recent security threats in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the review committee, Ahmed Wase urged the various groups to make their submissions devoid of sentiments.

Wase, who is also the Deputy Speaker of, House of Representatives also promised that the committee will carry out its assignment diligently.

He also commended the state governor for handling the insecurity challenge in the state and ensuring an enabling environment for the event to hold.

Also speaking the Chairman of the south-East zonal constitution amendment, Rep. Fulata Hassan noted that the constitution was not sacrosanct and could be amended.

He also called for good contributions to enhance good governance, peace, and tranquility in the country.