Gov. Uzodinma supports demand for police reform

Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday told the #EndSARS protesting youths in Imo State that he was with them in their demand for change and reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stated this today while addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the State Capital Owerri.

Uzodinma urged the protesters to trust him in ensuring that all the issues raised concerning police brutality, unlawful detention of Nigerian youths, harassment, extortion, poor remuneration, and comprehensive reformation in the police are brought to the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor commended the protesters, stating that youths are critical stakeholders in the society and anything that concerns them should be taken seriously because they are leaders of tomorrow.

Thereafter, he thanked them for conducting themselves and not offending the public interest.

According to him, disbanding SARS is not the only solution, but that the protest has provided an opportunity for the government to look inwards to see what reforms are necessary in the Nigerian Police vis a vis their welfare, remunerations, training, among other things they need to be globally compliant in their mode of operation.

“No nation with its senses will ignore the grievances of the youths because if the nation does so it must have squandered the destiny of that nation. If a nation appreciates the capacity building of her youth population, that nation must have created a better tomorrow for herself,” the governor said and reiterated that, “the matter under contention will be taken very seriously.”

However, he enjoined the youths to be their own-man and not to allow anybody, or any political interest, to hijack the protest.