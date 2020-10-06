Gov. Wike recalls suspended council chairman

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has recalled the chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government (PHALGA), Victor Ihunwo, after 74 days of suspension.

The governor had suspended Ihunwo on July 23, for alleged illegal collection of taxes.

The chairman’s recall and immediate resumption of work, yesterday, was contained in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

The governor warned the chairman to desist from any act detrimental to the interest of members of the public.

He also charged the council chairman to work within the confines of the local government administration.

“The chairman is to resume normal duties immediately, and has been strictly warned to abide by all the rules governing local government administration. He is further warned to desist from engaging in all forms of illegal or double taxation or any other acts against public interest,” Wike warned.