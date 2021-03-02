Gov. Yahaya reshuffles Gombe cabinet, sacks three commissioners

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has relieved three commissioners of their appointments, nominated their replacements and reassigned portfolios to some others.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Gombe on Monday by the state’s Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

According to Njodi, the cabinet reshuffle was in line with the governor’s bid to further consolidate the operations of government.

The three commissioners relieved of their duties are Alhassan Kwami, Information and Culture; Dr Ahmed Gana, Health; and Mela Nunghe, Special Duties.

He said the commissioners were expected to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries as the termination of their appointments was with immediate effect.

The SSG said Messrs Christopher Maisheru, Abdullahi Kwami and Abubakar Musa had been nominated to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

He further stated that following the minor cabinet reshuffle, Mohammed Adamu had been moved from the Ministry of Lands and Survey to Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives.

Dr Habu Dahiru was moved from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Health, while Usman Biri was reassigned from the Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to the Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Mr Julius Ishaya was moved from the Ministry of Youth Development to the Ministry of Information and Culture as Dauda Zambuk, former Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation is now Commissioner for Education.

Adamu Kupto, the former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, is now Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

Njodi said the governor had thanked the outgoing commissioners for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours while congratulating the new nominees. – NAN.