Gov. Zulum visits Nigerian refugees in Chad

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has given 5,000 families of Nigerian refugees in Chad a cash relief of N10,000 each.

The governor was ferried on Tuesday through the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad to meet Borno citizens taking refuge at Darsalam refugee camp in Baga Sola, a border community in the Republic of Chad.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, Zulum, on arriving Baga Sola, was received by the Chadian Governor of Lake Province, Fadul Tijjani.

Zulum during his interaction with the leadership of the refugees, asked for challenges being faced so he could approve interventions.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad and the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria.

He said joint efforts between his administration, federal establishments and the UNHCR were being made to repatriate the refugees to safe resettlements in Borno.

The governor, while in Baga Sola, supervised the distribution of N50m cash to 5,000 families, with each family receiving N10,000 cash.