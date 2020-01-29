Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) congratulating his new Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof. Malachy Ikechukwu Okwueze, after he was sworn in at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday.  

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (right), State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) State Chairman, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (middle) and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Bennett Asogwa, during the state workers’ New Year prayer rally, held at the New State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.