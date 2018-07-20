Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left); Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa (right); Chairman of Governing Council of the state’s College of Education Technical, Enugu, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (2nd right), others, during the Award of Excellence/Endorsement dinner for his re-election in 2019 organized by heads of parastatals, institutions, agencies and boards in the state, yesterday.

July 20, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Left to Right: Hon. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Mission Chief for Nigeria, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Amine Mati and Deputy Division Chief, IMF, Charalambos Tsangarides, during a meeting with the officials of the Fund on the 2018 IMF Staff Visit in Abuja on Monday, 9th July, 2018