Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right), with the state chairman of PDP/former chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Mr. Augustine Nnamani (2nd left), member of Enugu State House of Assembly/former chairman of Aninri L.G.A, Rt. Hon. Matthias Ekweremadu (2nd right), and former chairman of Enugu South L.G.A, Mr. Sam Ngene, when the state’s Association of Former Elected Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for 2nd term in Enugu, yesterday.

May 10, 2018 0

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (middle), and others during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Headquarters Complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, yesterday.