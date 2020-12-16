Related Articles
(L-R) Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and All Progressives Congress National Leader Asiwaju Tinubu when the Emir paid a courtesy call on the APC leader at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos home at the weekend. PHOTO: TINUBU MEDIA OFFICE
December 7, 2020
The Board members of the Ni Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) led by its Chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, recently.
October 9, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman (left) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID, ACP Fidelis Ogarabe, when the governor inspected the office complex of the newly created Force CID Annex Enugu for the South East zone, which was renovated and furnished by his administration, yesterday.
September 2, 2020