Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, today, identified with a revered stakeholder of the State from Oji River Local Government Area and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anbeez Services Limited, Sir Engr. Anayo Befford Onwuegbu (Omeiheukwu), during his award of Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Honoris Causa, at the 5th Special Convocation Ceremony of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

