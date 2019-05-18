Governors appeal to Buhari to end insecurity in Northern Nigeria

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has appealed to the federal government to restrategise and come up with measures that could permanently address the security situation in the north.

In an address at a meeting of the forum on Friday at the Government House, Kaduna, Shettima said the northern governors will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to brainstorm on the issue.

The governor said: “Although the forum had implemented quite some measures in the last few years to tame the security challenges in the region, a lot still needs to be done.

“The steps taken by the federal government are quite commendable.

”I would like to, therefore, express our gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his quick response to the issues of insecurity in the region, which of recent, seem to be deteriorating.

”We appeal to the federal government to restrategise and come up with measures that could deal with the situation more permanently.

”We are arranging as a family to meet Mr. President upon his return from Saudi Arabia to cross pollinate ideas and come up with a robust solution to the challenges facing the north in terms of insecurity.”

Shettima, whose tenure as chairman of the NSGF has come to an end, thanked his colleagues for their support and cooperation, throughout the period of his tenure.

”I have been at the helm of affairs of the forum. I appeal to Your Excellencies to extend similar support and cooperation to my successor,” he said.

After the opening ceremony, the meeting went into a closed door session.

The governors are expected to elect a new chairman for the forum.

A communique is being expected at the end of the meeting.

In attendance at the meeting were governors of Niger, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kogi and Kebbi States.

Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Zamfara States were represented either by their deputies or secretaries to the state government (SSG).