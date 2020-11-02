Governors deny hoarding COVID-19 palliatives

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday denied speculations that governors hoarded palliatives meant for distribution to citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Many warehouses in various parts of the country were looted by hoodlums, who infiltrated the #EndSARS protests to cause mayhem last week.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, explained that the insistence by the Coalition Against COVID-19 on an official flag-off before the distribution, was largely responsible for the delay in distributing the items to beneficiaries.

The governor said this while speaking at the church service to mark the 3rd anniversary of the enthronement of the Bishop of Owo Diocese, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr Stephen Fagbemi, held at the All Saints Church, Idasen Owo.