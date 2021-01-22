Governors disown Bello over killer COVID-19 vaccine remarks

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has dissociated itself from a statement by a member and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, about coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Governor Bello had in a recent address said that the COVID-19 vaccines being produced in less than one year are used to introduce new diseases that will kill many.

Reacting to Bello’s claim, Governor Fayemi appealed to his Kogi counterpart, urging him not to risk the lives of the citizens.

The Ekiti State Governor who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday said while the Kogi State Governor has a right to his reservations, the most appropriate to respond to a matter of such import is not to be dismissive.

Fayemi said the preponderance at the level of the Nigerian Governors Forum believed that COVID-19 was real, adding that there was need to respond to the challenges that have emanated from the pandemic.