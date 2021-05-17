Governors Forum best platform to discuss national issues – Jonathan

Former Nigeria’s president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan was in Benin City, Edo State capital yesterday where he threw his weight behind the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, saying the Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria.

Jonathan was in the Edo state capital to attend the 50th Birthday anniversary of the General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International, RACAI, Benin, Pastor Charles Osazuwa,

He posited that the antagonism between the Southern Governors Forum and the Northern Governors Forum, following the former’s inaugural meeting held in Asaba last Tuesday, was uncalled for.

He said l that the “coming together of all the governors in a round table to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigeria would go a long way in helping the president to address some of the issues affecting the nation.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the Northern governors will meet then the Southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the Southern governors will meet then the Northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors through the governors’ forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja”, he added.

Jonathan pointed out that “the states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak, it’s the states that people fall back to. So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward”.

He also condemned the antagonism among the governors advising that they should come together and discuss for the sake of the country.

He said “If there are issues that are affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those issues,” he added.

He also warned leaders and privileged Nigerians not to use their positions to oppress the people adding that political positions are temporary as they would only be remembered for the impact they made on society.

“Any position I have occupied which were by divine providence, it was my belief that it should not be used to create hardship for the people,” he said.