Governors meet over security, IGR

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met in Abuja over issues of national interest including security and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The agenda of the meeting which started around 8 pm on Wednesday at the Forum’s Secretariat in Maitama Abuja, included feedback on the governors’ earlier meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Security matters.

Also on the agenda was the Forum’s planned workshop on World Bank’s Engagement with States as well as IGR retreat for the governors and chairmen of States Boards of Internal Revenue

The governors will also get an update on NFIU Guidelines on Local Government Funds.

Other issues for discussion include the meeting with the leadership of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, update on Primary Heath Care under One Roof (PHCOUR) and other health related matters.

The governors will also be briefed on Sub-national Investment Promotion by Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Already at the meeting as at the time of the report, were Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ekiti, Mr Kayode Fayemi and the Deputy Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambulwa of Sokoto State.

Other governors present were those of Lagos, Borno, Osun, Kano, Ondo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kogi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Edo, Gombe, Niger, Bayelsa and Oyo, as well as Deputy Governors of Katsina, Zamfara, Enugu and Imo.