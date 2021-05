Representatives of the Nigerian Governors Forum on Monday paid a condolence visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff and ten other military officers died in a plane crash on Friday.

Chairman NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi led the delegation of Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to the State House, Abuja.