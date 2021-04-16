Governors, State Assembly Speakers meet FG, seek end to JUSUN strike

Representatives of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria and some other top government officials on Thursday met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting held behind closed doors centred on financial autonomy for state judiciary and legislature.

Recall that members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria are currently on strike over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the vice chairman of the NGF spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The governor said, “We are here with the chairman and leadership of the Speakers Conference, the Solicitor General of the Federation, and Senior Special Assistant to Mr President on Niger Delta, Sen. Ita Enang, who has been a member of the technical committee on the implementation of the autonomy of state legislature and the judiciary, together with the Chief of Staff to the President.

“We have just finished a meeting on how to put finishing touches on the final implementation of the financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

“We have made reasonable progress and we have agreed, after receiving the final report of the technical committee to meet on Monday and finally resolve whatever issues are there.”

The governor appealed to the judiciary workers to call off the ongoing strike.

He added “We have just finished talking to the speakers, and indeed the state judges. The Minister of Labour is also engaging with the striking bodies to appeal to them, to appreciate the fact that we have made progress.

“And then, they should call off the strike. We are appealing to them in the interest of this country; they should call off the strike.”

The governor said all state governors were committed to building institutions, particularly the parliaments and the judiciary in their respective states.

Tambuwal said the governors had always been in support of financial autonomy.

“From the very beginning, during the 8th National Assembly, under the leadership of Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, the Governors’ Forum, under Abdulaziz Yari then, met with them and supported the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary.

“And that is why with that support, we were able to achieve the passage of this amendment by the National Assembly and the state legislature across the country.

“So, the governors are unequivocally in support of the autonomy of these institutions,” he added. – Punch.