Governors tells Police IG to name, prosecute killers of #EndSARS protesters

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have asked the Nigeria Police Force boss Mohammed Adamu to name and prosecute policemen responsible for the deaths of protesters across the country.

“Governors were unequivocal that all police officers who participated in the abuse or actions that might have led to injury or the death of innocent citizens must be fished out and brought to book while other Nigerians who have been adversely affected by police brutality or other actions that were injurious to them or their loved ones, should be compensated,” Kayode Fayemi, chairman of NGF, issued at the end of a meeting on Thursday.

There has been a nationwide outrage over the excesses of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Protesters had taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality. Some of the protesters, however, clashed with security operatives, leading to the loss of lives.

Amnesty International had put the death toll at 10.