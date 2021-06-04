Govt moves to stop youths renouncing Nigerian citizenship

The Federal Government has decried the rate at which young Nigerians renounce their citizenship in pursuit of greener pasture.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the trend was worrisome and counterproductive.

He assured that the Federal government would put mechanism in place that would keep young Nigerians busy in productive activities.

He urged them to stop renouncing their citizenship.

Aregbesola spoke during the Ministerial Alignment Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Deliverables for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

A statement by Mr Towoju Raphael on behalf of the Director of Press in the Ministry, Mrs Lere- Adams, said the Minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola said a committee would be set up in the Ministry with stakeholders to oversee the operations and implementation of the deliverables.

He announced that the committee would be chaired by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) in the Ministry, Mr. Kabiru Ayuba, with representatives of the four Services under the Ministry and other relevant officers.