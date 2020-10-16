Govt reopens NYSC Orientation Camps Nov 10

The Federal Government has announced November 10, 2020 as resumption date for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camps across the country.

This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare via his official Twitter handle.

He said, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

The Federal Government had on March 18 2020, ordered the immediate closure of ongoing National Youth Corps Service orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears. – Vanguard.