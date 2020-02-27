Gozem, MTN Benin announce zero-rating partnership

MTN Benin subscribers will now be able to order motorcycle taxis, tricycles and car taxis via Gozem’s Android & iOS applications without consuming their internet data package.

This strategic ‘Zero-Rating’ partnership between Gozem and MTN Benin creates mutual value by facilitating access to affordable transport for MTN Benin subscribers while reducing cost barriers for Gozem users.

Moreover, Gozem users will be able to easily recharge their wallet in the Gozem app through MTN Mobile Money, the mobile money service of the telco company. And Gozem drivers’ earnings will be paid to them via the MTN Mobile Money platform.

This collaboration will have a positive impact on Benin’s local transportation ecosystem by increasing access to simple, safe, reliable and affordable transportation.

“We are delighted by this collaboration with MTN Benin and look forward to the value, cost-savings, and safety benefits that it creates for our users. This partnership is consistent with our vision at Gozem to simplify access to safe and affordable transportation services across Africa,” said Raphael Dana, Gozem Co-Founder.

Mr. Stephen Blewett, Managing Director of MTN Benin, added, “This partnership with Gozem is a great illustration of MTN Benin’s citizen commitment to its subscribers. Our goal is to offer a distinct customer experience, and we congratulate Gozem for this great initiative that broadens access to safe and reliable transport everyday.”