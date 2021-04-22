Greenfield Varsity: Kidnappers demand N800m ransom for 20 students

Abductors of students of Greenfield University, in Kaduna have made contacts with the families of the 20 students captured Tuesday night to demand N800 million as ransom.

This is about $2million going by the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rate.

The terrorists have also threatened to kill the students if the ransom is not paid, according to a relation of one of the students who spoke with The Nation.

Twenty students, made up of 14 females and six males were captured by the terrorists on Tuesday night.

Two female staff of the university were also abducted.

The relation of one of the victim also claimed that the abductors have been beating the students, insisting on the urgency of the payment.

The abduction at Greenfield University was the second at a tertiary institution in Kaduna state since March.

On 11 March, 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, in Kaduna were also abducted. Ten of them have been released.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna that troops have been deployed to the area of the university.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university was confirmed to have been killed by the bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students, who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon, Wednesday 21st April.”

Aruwan said the actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records.

“Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” Aruwan said.