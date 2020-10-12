Gridlock as #EndSARS protesters block Lekki toll gate

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, #EndSARS protesters on Monday morning hit the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, to resume demonstrations.

The development led to early morning gridlock as commuters and motorists on their way to work were on standstill.

After days of protests against the brutality and extrajudicial killings by SARS operatives, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the police unit.

Adamu said a new policing arrangement to replace the now-defunct police unit would be announced “in due course”, adding that all officers of the disbanded SARS have been redeployed with “immediate effect”.

But the protesters on Monday want the police authorities to carry out psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

They demand the release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

They also want increased salaries for police officers as well as the establishment of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days. – Punch.