Group demands investigation into kidnap, torture, attempted murder of Ebonyi co-ordinator

Okposi e-8, an umbrella organization of leaders of thought, has condemned the kidnap and attempted murder of Chief Ogbonnaya Amos, the immediate past Coordinator, Anuagata Development Centre in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State.

Chief Amos was reportedly kidnapped on May 13 and was released with severe injuries which left him still battling between life and death.

Okposi e-8, in a statement, tasked the state government, security agencies and traditional rulers to immediately investigate and bring to book all persons involved either directly or indirectly in the act

The group described the act as dehumanizing, bizarre and a threat to unsettle the otherwise peace and tranquility that exist in our community.

The full statement reads:

1. We received with shock and bewilderment the terrible news of the kidnap and attempted murder of our brother, Chief (Barrister) Ogbonnaya Amos, the immediate past Coordinator, Anuagata Development Centre in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State.

2. Chief Amos was reportedly kidnapped on May 13, 2021 right on our own soil, Okposi. Though unconfirmed reports say he has been released with multiple severe injuries which left him still battling between life and death, we view the whole act as dehumanizing, bizarre and a threat to unsettle the otherwise peace and tranquility that exist in our community.

3. The incident, which has left every well-meaning son and daughter of Okposi community in shock, was made even worse when names identified as indigenes of Okposi are being bandied as among the perpetrators of the dastardly act.