Group protests in Abuja, demands end to Zamfara killings

A group of people on Saturday held a protest to condemn the killing of innocent people in Zamfara State by armed bandits.

The protesters, most of whom were indigenes of Zamfara, staged the protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari urgently to come to the aid of the people of the state and stop the killings and other criminal activities in the state.

The protesters decried that the security situation in Zamfara was worrisome, adding that it has resulted in apprehension and loss of lives.

They explained that the protest was held to call the attention of the Federal Government to the rate of banditry and kidnappings among other crimes in the state.

The demonstrators decried the inability of the government to completely bring the activities of the criminals to an end, saying that the situation was worsening.

They called on the President to order the security agencies to give more attention to the security situation in Zamfara.

Although they said there were security challenges in the country, the case of Zamfara was one that needed urgent attention.

The group took a swipe at political office holders, alleging that they have failed to show concern to the plight of those who elected them.

The protest took place following reports which emerged on Friday that several people were killed by bandits at a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were said to be among those who lost their lives to the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn the killings in Zamfara while others asked the government to be proactive in handling the situation. – Channels.