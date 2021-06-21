Group set to celebrate Chioma Ajunwa 25 years after winning olympic gold medal

Nigeria’s first individual Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Opara is set to be celebrated by Greatdynamics Talents, 25 years after winning Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of Greatdynamics Talents, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, during a Press Conference which took place in Lagos.

Ikpea who addressed Pressmen stated that a 3-day event tagged “Chioma The Musical” will take place to celebrate her Silver Jubilee anniversary as an Olympic Gold Medalist, as well as showcase her as a role model to youths in the country.

“We are making adequate preparations to honour her on her Silver Jubilee celebration as an an Olympic Gold medalist” Ikpea stated.

“The 3-day event tagged “Chioma The Musical” will hold on August 2, 6 and 7, 2021 at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan in Lagos” .

“On the first day (August 2nd) we shall have a symposium with the theme: Sports, Youth And The Society“. “And the Youths are our major guests on that day” he noted.

“The second day (August 6) is going to feature another event”. “We are going to have a Musical Show for Teens and Youth”. “The Musical Show will take the form of a documentary which shall explore the trials and challenges of Ajunwa prior to her success at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

“While the third day (August 7) will end with a Gala Night for Guests, Embassies, Sponsors and Partners. It will start with a Matinee on “Chioma the Musical”. The Matinee shall showcase the trials, Success and Testimonies of Chioma Ajunwa”, Ikpea concluded.

Meanwhile Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah who was also present at the Press Conference could not hold back her joy ahead of the celebration, as she recalled memories of her being nervous prior to winning the Olympic gold at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Sports Intelligence Magazine further gathered that the Inspector-General of Police and all the Commissioners of Police in the country will be part of the event. This is because Ajunwa who did the nation proud then as a Junior Police officer is also an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The event will further afford the IGP and his men the opportunity to raise their shoulders high for the the role the Police Force has played in making the nation proud in global sporting event.

Furthermore, the 36 Governors of the 36 States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have also been invited to be part of this landmark celebration put together by Greatdynamics Talentsas they shall be visited and a replica of the Olympic gold presented to them by Chioma Ajunwa.

In fact, notable and randomly selected corporate organizations and brands in Nigeria shall also be visited by Chioma Ajunwa, where the Olympic gold medalist shall identify with the brands and share her golden memories with them.

Greatdynamics Talents who are the facilitators of the event is an organization reputed for promoting talents in the fields of Sports, entertainment, Arts and Culture.

With about two months to the event, they are still open to partnership, sponsorship, advertisement and product branding for the event aimed at honouring Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist. – Simag.