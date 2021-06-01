Gulak’s murder a clear case of political assassination, says Gov. Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has described the killing of his friend and political ally Ahmed Gulak as a “clear case of political assassination”.

“Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him,” Uzodinma said at a press conference on Monday. “Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.”

He also described Gulak as a great patriot and nationalist, with a high sense of justice, fairness and uprightness; saying that he did not deserve to be murdered in a gruesome and vicious manner.

He also vowed to ensure that the killers are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The death of this compatriot is a personal loss to me because he was an invaluable friend and brother whose sense of justice, fairness and uprightness endeared him to me,” Uzodinma said. “I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me.

“On our part as a government, we are not sparing any effort in ensuring that the murderers of this patriot are quickly arrested and prosecuted for their evil deeds.

“They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment. This is not in our character as Ibos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act

“I will urge everybody to exercise restraint and allow the police to continue with their investigations, which I understand is already yielding positive results as some arrests have already been made.

According to the Governor, Gulak was in the state for a national assignment, adding that “he came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment.”

“May I on behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Imo state convey my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, the government and the people of Adamawa state and the families of our brothers and sisters in Imo state who lost their lives during this period,” he said.

Late Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and Special Adviser to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan was in the early hours of Sunday, gruesomely murdered by suspected hoodlums on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to board a flight to Abuja.