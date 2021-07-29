Gunmen abduct 19 Naval College students on Benin-Auchi Highway

Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 19 students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State by gunmen.

The students who were traveling in two vehicles, an 18-seater bus and a Toyota Sienna bus, on Monday were reportedly traveling from Kaduna State to Sapele.

They were however ambushed and abducted along Benin-Auchi Highway by gunmen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday however disclosed that most of the abducted naval students have been rescued by operatives of the Command.

He explained that operatives of the Command are working hard to rescue the remaining five students who are still in custody of the kidnappers.

“These hoodlums were intercepted at Irukpen, our operatives rescued most of them.

“Out of the two buses, only five students are remaining, all others have been rescued. The Command is working hard to ensure the remaining five students unhurt,” he said.

It was gathered 13 of the students were rescued while another one escaped from the kidnappers.