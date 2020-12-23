Gunmen abduct Abuja-bound passengers on Benin-Auchi Road

An unspecified number of passengers in an Abuja-bound commercial bus have been reportedly abducted along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 11am, between the Ehor and Iruekpen axis of the highway.

A commuter, who identified himself as Idris Audu, who spoke with journalists in Benin on phone, said the abductors struck at a failed portion of the road and abducted all the passengers in the commercial bus operated by a Benin-based transport company, Big Joe.

Audu said: “They struck again on the Benin-Auchi road and abducted an unspecified number of passengers.

“The incident just happened when I passed the spot. All the passengers were forcefully taken into the bush.

“It is not the first time this is happening. We have cried many times that the security agencies should increase surveillance along the road this season, but they’re slow in arresting this ugly situation.”

Also speaking, a driver of the transport company, who requested not to be named, but confirmed the incident, simply said; “Yes, it happened earlier today.”

When contacted on phone, the State Police Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed of the development.

“I am not aware of it. Some incidents are not reported and even when they are, because they are from local government divisions, they do not get to us immediately. So, give us some time for us to get in touch with the officers and men in the affected area,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

On 3 December, a member of a vigilante group in the Urhokosa/Obagie area of the Benin-Auchi highway was killed by gunmen after several passengers were abducted.

This is even as several cases of abduction have been reported in the last few weeks along the road and other parts of the state.