Gunmen abduct another man in Owerri

December 30, 2020 0

Less than 48- hours after the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, and his driver were kidnapped, gunmen on Tuesday abducted another man on Wetheral Road in the state capital.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the man who was in a Lexus vehicle, was waylaid  at the Ogboisisi end of the road.

The gunmen, who operated in a commercial vehicle (bus), were said ti have shot indiscriminately as they and made way with their victim and his vehicle.

One of the eyewitnesses said, “The gunmen sped off  towards Aba Road with their victim. They shot repeatedly, making the people to run for their lives.”

The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He added that the command had activated its tactical units to “go after the hoodlums and rescue the victim, unhurt.”

